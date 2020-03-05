Measures to boost apparel exports sought

Union Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan visited the Netaji Apparel Park and had an interaction with garment exporters in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

The meeting was organised by the Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF), Federation of Indian Exporters’ Organisations (FIEO), Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), and Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA).

The Secretary said at the meeting that textiles and clothing was an important contributor to exports and hence the Central Government continued to focus on it.

The ITF pointed out that structural changes in policies are happening now. The Government should rationalise the GST structure so that the efficiency of the system improves.

The inverted duty structure for MMF segment, which is a growth potential segment, should be streamlined.

The AEPC sought comprehensive economic agreements with Australia and Canada., extension of the RoSCTL and RoDTEP schemes to units in special economic zones and to the export oriented units, and to extend the benefits of the special advance authorisation scheme to advance authorisation holders.

The TEA appealed to the Commerce Secretary for several measures that would boost apparel exports from India and benefit the garment industries in Tiruppur. One of the demands was for India to expedite and sign Free Trade Agreements with the EU, UK, Russia, etc.