Measures taken to reduce waiting time at triage centre at Salem GH: DME

Salem

29 May 2021 22:29 IST

Director of Medical Education (DME) R. Narayanababu inspected Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Saturday and said that measures have been taken to reduce the waiting period at triage centre in the hospital.

Dr. Narayanababu also inspected COVID-19 treatment facilities at the hospital and interacted with Dean, Valli Sathyamoorthy and other department heads .

Talking to presspersons, Dr. Narayanababu said that the hospital on Saturday was provided with 60 oxygen concentrators, 70 bulk oxygen cylinders and 10 ventilators. He added that 49 medical officers and 68 staff nurses have been hired to the hospital.

The DME said that on an average 100-130 patients are admitted on a day at the hospital while the ARI OP handles 900-1,000 cases per day. He also said that more people are turning up at the OP due to panic and it was unnecessary. He added that only 20% visiting the OP services require admission and 30% cases can undergo home quarantine and 30% case with minimal lung involvement can be treated at COVID-19 care centre.

Dr. Narayanababu said that a separate ward has also been set up at the Hospital for treating black fungus disease and a team of specialist doctors have been formed for the purpose.