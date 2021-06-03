Measures taken to provide uninterrupted power supply to govt. hospitals: Minister

Salem

03 June 2021 22:02 IST

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji said that measures have been taken to provide uninterrupted power supply to government hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing COVID-19 situation in the district, Mr. Balaji said, “as instructed by Chief Minister, measures have been taken to provide high tension power 24 hours to all government hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment and the works have been completed. So there won’t be complaints of power cuts at hospitals.”

He said that Chief Minister has ordered to carry out only emergency maintenance works to prevent power cuts during the lockdown period.

Mr. Balaji said that the district is now being provided with 27kl of medical oxygen and there is sufficient bed strength in the district and works are progressing on a war-footing to set up additional 500 beds at COVID-19 treatment centre onn Steel Plant premises and the works would be completed in five days. He said that 270 beds are available for treatment at the existing centre on Steel Plant premises.

The Minister said that action has been taken against two private labs allegedly for providing false results.

He said that two private labs Shanmuga and Kurinji have been sealed and the public are advised not to approach these labs. Mr. Balaji said that private hospitals are also being monitored.

He said that pharmacies have been advised to maintain register of persons asking for medicines for cough, fever, and stern action would be taken against pharmacies providing medicine without prescription.