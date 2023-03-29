Measures taken by district administration have reduced fatalities in road accidents in Salem, says District Collector

March 29, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - SALEM

District Collector S. Karmegam said that steps taken by the district administration have helped to reduce fatalities in road accidents by 54% in urban areas and 46% in rural areas in the district in the last six months.

He was speaking during the road safety meeting held at Collectorate on Wednesday in which Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar, Assistant Collector (Training) Sangeeth Balwant Vahi, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha and Deputy Commissioners of Police M. Madasamy and S.P. Lavanya was present.

Mr. Karmegam said the driving licence of 3,436 persons were suspended temporarily for violating road rules. He asked motorists to wear helmets, fasten seat belts and not use mobile phones while driving.

Apart from placing banners with awareness messages on road safety at important places, he said that public address systems would be used to create awareness among road users.

Mr. Karmegam said that accidents occur at junctions, bends, narrow roads and on congested roads due to speeding and asked motorists not to take sudden turns without hand signals or indicators.