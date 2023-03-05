ADVERTISEMENT

Measures stepped up to allay fear among migrant workers in Salem

March 05, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Salem

The workers in the district have been provided a toll-free number and the contact number of Hindi-speaking Assistant Collector to contact the district administration

The Hindu Bureau

Migrant workers waiting to board a train at the Salem Railway Junction on Sunday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

District Collector S. Karmegam said that a toll-free number and the contact number of a Hindi-speaking Assistant Collector have been provided to migrant workers in Salem district to dispel any apprehensions about their safety.

Following rumours about migrant workers being attacked in the State, Mr. Karmegam and Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Madasamy met migrant workers at Johnsonpet on Saturday evening and distributed sweets to them as part of the upcoming Holi festival.

In a release, the Collector said that the migrant workers expressed that they were safe and happy in Salem and were going to their native to celebrate Holi. “We also instructed the workers to inform their families and relatives that they are living peacefully here. Steps have been taken to ensure the safety of migrant workers.”

A meeting was conducted by the Labour Department along with the company owners who have employed migrant workers and instructed to create a safe environment for the workers. Special teams were formed to identify people who were spreading rumours and creating fear on social media, and stern action will be taken against them, Mr. Karmegam added.

In Salem district, a total of 12,953 migrant workers are employed in commercial establishments, construction sites, hotels, farms, and industries. The migrant workers can contact the district administration directly through the toll-free number 1077 or 0427-2450498 and 2452202.

Assistant Collector Sangeeth Balwant, a native of Maharashtra, was appointed as the in-charge officer and through his mobile number 93700-34756, the migrant workers can contact the district administration. Likewise, to lodge police complaint about the rumours spreading on social media, the workers shall Whatsapp on 90872-00100 (Salem City Police) and 96293-90203 (Salem Rural Police), the Collector added.

