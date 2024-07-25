ADVERTISEMENT

Measures stepped up along border checkposts to prevent spread of Nipah virus from Kerala

Updated - July 25, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 06:16 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

According to officials from the health department, border checkposts between Kerala and Tamil Nadu are being continuously monitored to prevent chances of a Nipah outbreak in Tamil Nadu.

The Hindu Bureau

Health department officials have stepped up measures to prevent the spread of Nipah virus into the district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following the death of a child in Malappuram in Kerala from the Nipah virus recently, the Nilgiris district administration and health department have stepped up preventative measures to ensure that chances for a spread of the virus to the district is minimized.

According to officials from the health department, border checkposts between Kerala and Tamil Nadu are being continuously monitored to prevent chances of a Nipah outbreak in Tamil Nadu. People travelling to the Nilgiris from Kerala are being checked for their body temperatures and any symptoms of the virus.

Officials said that a three-member team of the Health Department have been stationed in each of the border checkposts of Nadugani, Choladi, Pattavayal and Thaloor. Travellers in both private vehicles as well as public transport are being checked for symptoms before being allowed into the district, officials said. Officials also said they are being urged to wear masks prior to entry.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

