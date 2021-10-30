Measures sought to boost cotton production

Coimbatore

30 October 2021 00:21 IST

The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) has sought measures to increase cotton production in Tamil Nadu for the benefit of the textile mills here.

Association chairman Ravi Sam and chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry T. Rajkumar met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Friday. They said with Tamil Nadu being the largest yarn producer in the country and since cotton was the main raw material for these mills, the State should increase cotton production. The current production of five lakh bales of cotton a year should be increased to 30 lakh bales. The Cotton Cultivation Mission should be brought under the Department of Textiles in the State and the Association’s cotton division (Cotton Development and Research Association) should be also be involved in these measures.

Mr. Ravi Sam and Mr. Rajkumar also appealed to the Chief Minister to maintain status quo on the power front, especially regarding wind power evacuation and banking facility for the old wind mills too. The mills should be permitted to install rooftop solar panels upto the sanctioned demand, and should be able to continue third party power purchase for less than one MW too. All Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) that had upto 500 KW rooftop solar power should be permitted to have net metering.

In a move to settle all disputes related to electricity, the government should come out with a “Samadhaan Scheme”, they said.

Mr. Ravi Sam and Mr. Rajkumar also met the officials and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu. The Association plans to felicilate the Chief Minister at a function planned here next month, a release said.