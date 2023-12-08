Measures in place to further performance of govt. schools in Tiruppur district 

December 08, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The School Education Department in Tiruppur has initiated a slew of measures for sustaining its top-notch ranking in the public examinations.

In the 2022-23 public exams, Tiruppur district was ranked second at the State level in terms of overall pass percentage in Plus Two, and ranked first for the performance of government schools in Plus One exams. The district was ranked 11th overall in SSLC result. As many as 48 government schools had registered cent percent pass in SSLC and 20 schools had secured the cent percent results in Plus Two.

Heads and teachers of these schools were felicitated by the School Education Department recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

A culture among teachers to work well beyond the school hours is quite visible in Tiruppur, said N. Geetha, Chief Educational Officer, Tiruppur district, adding that the regularity of slip tests and unit tests has contributed in no small measure to the notable performances by government schools. The cooperation by Parent-Teacher Associations has also been noteworthy.

To improve upon the overall pass percentage of SSLC in the coming years, an interaction between teachers of best performing schools and those registering average results has been planned subject-wise, Ms. Geetha said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.