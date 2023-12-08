HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Measures in place to further performance of govt. schools in Tiruppur district 

December 08, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department in Tiruppur has initiated a slew of measures for sustaining its top-notch ranking in the public examinations.

In the 2022-23 public exams, Tiruppur district was ranked second at the State level in terms of overall pass percentage in Plus Two, and ranked first for the performance of government schools in Plus One exams. The district was ranked 11th overall in SSLC result. As many as 48 government schools had registered cent percent pass in SSLC and 20 schools had secured the cent percent results in Plus Two.

Heads and teachers of these schools were felicitated by the School Education Department recently.

A culture among teachers to work well beyond the school hours is quite visible in Tiruppur, said N. Geetha, Chief Educational Officer, Tiruppur district, adding that the regularity of slip tests and unit tests has contributed in no small measure to the notable performances by government schools. The cooperation by Parent-Teacher Associations has also been noteworthy.

To improve upon the overall pass percentage of SSLC in the coming years, an interaction between teachers of best performing schools and those registering average results has been planned subject-wise, Ms. Geetha said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.