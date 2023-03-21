Measures in place for valuation of Plus Two answer scripts

March 21, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

COIMBATORE: The School Education Department in the district has taken preparatory steps for conducting valuation of Plus Two answer scripts.

In Coimbatore Educational district, the valuation work will take place after April 10 at Vimal Jyothi Convent Matriculation Higher Secondary School. There will be another valuation centre for Pollachi educational district.

On Tuesday, the examination was conducted for Physics, Economics and Computer Technology.

The exam began with Part-1 Language on March 13, followed by Part 11 English on March 15.

Under Part III, the exams for Communiative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing Vocational and Basic Electrical Engineering got over on March 17.

On the last day on April 3, exams in Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography will be conducted.

There is expectation among the student community that the Plus Two results will be published during May.

Last year, Coimbatore district was ranked fourth in the State in terms of overall pass percentage in Plus Two.