Measures for farm sector sought

COIMBATORE

30 January 2022 00:03 IST

Lawrencedale Agro Processing, an agri start-up, has urged the Union Government to announce measures in the Union Budget that will ensure the agriculture sector is commercially viable to all stakeholders, boost adoption of easy-to-use technology, and promote agri business start-up ecosystem.

Plea to CM

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene in the job working powerloom workers wage issue. He said over two lakh powerlooms in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts employ thousands of workers. The last wage revision for these units was in 2014 and the new wages suggested last November have not been implemented. He has also written to the Union Finance Minister seeking hike in wages for employees and officers of public sector insurance companies. He said the wages should be revised from August 1, 2017.

Yarn price

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary E.R. Easwaran has called for intervention by the Chief Minister to control yarn prices. He said in a press release that the Chief Minister should form a committee headed by the Handlooms and Textile Minister and the Committee should explain the ground reality faced by the garment units to the Union Textile Minister.

Bags award

Kirloskar Brothers has won the “India’s Most Ethical Company” award in the Ethical Company in Industrial Manufacturing category of awards given away by CMO Asia. Kirloskar Brothers is one of the largest pump manufacturing companies and it has established an Ethics Committee and appointed head Ethics Counsellor and regional Ethics Counsellors. All employees are trained in the organisation’s anti-corruption policies and procedures, a press release said.

Launch

Modair Aviation has launched Modair Express for air cargo movement between tier-one, tier-two, and tier-three cities. A press release from the company said it will build a network to ensure efficient e-commerce services on a single day and also maximum connectivity to export hubs and sub hubs.

New store

Pepperfry has launched its second studio in Coimbatore in partnership with Little Boy Enterprises. Pepperfry currently has over 100 studios in 50 cities in the country. In south India, it has 35 studios. The second studio in Coimbatore is located at RS Puram.