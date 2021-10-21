Measures being taken to prevent irregularities in marriage scheme: Minister

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inspecting quality of food at Annai Sathya Ammaiyar Government Children’s Home in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

21 October 2021 23:36 IST

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan on Thursday said that measures are being taken to prevent irregularities in the distribution of benefits under ‘Thaliku Thangam’ scheme.

Ms. Jeevan visited the Government Observation home in the Salem Court complex, Annai Sathya Ammaiyar Government Children’s Home and Binda Girls Children Home here. Ms. Jeevan interacted with the authorities and inmates and inquired about the facilities.

Talking to presspersons, Ms. Jeevan said that measures have been taken to prevent irregularities in the distribution of benefits under the ‘Thaliku Thangam’ scheme and measures have been taken to ensure only true beneficiaries are benefited.

Ms. Jeevan said that ₹762 crore has been allotted by the State government for the scheme and tenders have been invited. She added that authorities have been advised to verify the weddings. Ms. Jeevan said that mukiya sevikas and grama sevikas are provided with smartphones and have been told to take pictures of the bride’s house and the wedding to prevent irregularities. All the weddings are being documented. She added that no irregularities are taking place in the adoption process at the 21 government adoption centres in the State.

The Minister said that awareness programmes would be conducted at districts where high number of child marriage cases are reported.

She added that special attention would be given to Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Karur and Theni where more number of child marriages have been reported.