Measures begin to treat algae spread at Mettur dam

The Public Works Department and civic body authorities here have begun measures to treat the spread of algae in the water spread area of Mettur dam near the surplus gates.

The PWD in coordination with Revenue and Fisheries departments and Mettur Municipality has been conducting algae treatment exercise at various places of water spread area of the Mettur dam for the past few months.

Villagers in the contour area of the dam had been complaining of foul smell emanating from the water spread area and demanding authorities to take measures. According to officials, the foul smell emanated due to the spread of algae over stagnant water at the dam.

On Sunday, the water level at the dam was 105.46 ft against the full reservoir level of 120ft. The storage was 72,099 tmcft and the dam received an inflow of 6,072 cusecs. The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river was maintained at 500 cusecs and 800 cusecs was released through the East-West canal.

Officials said the algae formation could have occurred due to the use of insecticides or fertilizers during cultivation along the contour area. Effective micro-organisms (EM) were being sprayed at the algae spread areas twice a day. The exercise would continue till the algae spread was cleared, they said.

EM would not affect the quality of water or contaminate it in any manner, the officials added.

Park reopening

Dam authorities said the Mettur dam park would be reopened on Monday and all COVID-19 safety protocols would be followed.