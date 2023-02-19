ADVERTISEMENT

Meal schemes for government students reviewed in the Nilgiris

February 19, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary to the government (Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department), Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru inspected the functioning of two anganwadi centres around Udhagamandalam during a recent visit.

Mr. Chiru, who chaired a review meeting attended by the District Collector on Friday, was briefed about the successes of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme. He enquired about nutrition among school going children and progress achieved in terms of health through nutritious midday meals. He also enquired with officials about the average height and weight of the students who benefitted from the meals.

He received reports about the implementation of the Pudhumai Penn scheme in the district and the functioning of care homes for the elderly and children.

Also present at the event were district social welfare officer, Praveena Devi, and Integrated Child Development Scheme, Project Officer, T. Devakumari.

CONNECT WITH US