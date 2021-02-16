MDMK will strive to prevent attack on Tamils in any part of the globe: Vaiko

Salem

16 February 2021 23:55 IST

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko questioned on the action taken by the Centre to prevent killings of Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan armed forces.

Mr. Vaiko was here on Tuesday as part of a fund collection campaign organised by the party.

“MDMK strives to prevent attack on Tamils in any part of the globe. According to United Nations report, 1.37 lakh Tamils were killed in Sri Lanka. Three days after the visit by our External Affairs Minister S. Jaisankar to Sri Lanka, four fishermen were killed and their boat was attacked,” he said. When Centre was questioned on measures taken to prevent such atrocities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they have constructed houses (in Tamil Nadu).

Mr. Vaiko said that Prime Minister cannot cheat Tamils by reciting Thirukkural or singing Tamil songs. The prices of fuel, and LPG have been hiked. Farmers are protesting in Delhi braving cold weather and Centre is not ready to fulfil their demands, he said.

Mr. Vaiko claimed that the Central government was anti-farmer and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami government was slave to the Centre. He said that steps were being taken to force Hindi, Sanskrit on the public through new education policy and questioned on the measures taken by the Chief Minister to prevent this.