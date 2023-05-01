ADVERTISEMENT

MDMK presidium chairman refutes Durai Vaiko’s charge

May 01, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK presidium chairman S. Duraisamy on Monday refuted the allegation of party headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko that he had an eye on the assets of the Marumalarchi Labour Front (MLF) and its affiliate organisation, the Coimbatore Periyar District Panchalai Thozhilalargal Sangam.

The assets were in the name of MLF, and the accounts were handled jointly by the general secretary and the treasurer. That being the case, the charge was baseless, said Mr. Duraisamy, who is also the secretary of MLF. He questioned why Thayagam, the MDMK headquarters in Chennai, was registered in the name of party leader V. Gopalasamy (Vaiko).

“There is no future for the MDMK,” he said, reiterating his position that the party’s only option was to merge with the DMK. “I am favouring a merger with the DMK of my own volition, as it is the only party that continues to espouse the ideals of Periyar and Anna,” Mr. Duraisamy said.

Until five years ago, Mr. Vaiko was a fiery orator and a hard-working leader. But now, the party has become weak, he said. “There is no one to lead the MDMK. It is not proper to waste the time and energy of the cadre,” Mr. Duraisamy said.

To a query, he said, “I remain in the MDMK to this minute.”

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

