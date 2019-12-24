MCI orders action against private hospital accused of violations

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has ordered the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) to take action against a private hospital in Tatabad following complaints of alleged encroachments and violations of government norms.

In a letter dated December 21, the MCI asked TNMC to take “necessary action” against Kongunad Hospital, Tatabad, as per Indian Medical Council (Professional conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002. The complainant, K. Ramasubramanian, who is the convenor of Tatabad 11th Street Residents Action Group, alleged that the hospital used roads as parking space, and it led to traffic congestion. The hospital also lacked toilet facilities, he alleged.

P. Raju, owner of Kongunad Hospital, told The Hindu that his hospital was being “unfairly and deliberately targeted” and claimed that the hospital had abided by all regulations. The hospital has not received a copy of the MCI’s notice as on Monday, Dr. Raju said.