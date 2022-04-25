MBBS student found dead in hostel in Coimbatore

A fourth year MBBS student of a private medical college in Coimbatore was found dead in her hostel room on Monday.

The police said V. Nandhini (22), a native of Vanuvampet in Chennai, was found dead in her hostel of the institute at around 11.30 a.m. on Monday.

The police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem on Monday afternoon after her parents arrived from Chennai.

A senior police officer said the parents had not complained of any suspicion in her death. The body would be autopsied on Tuesday.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)