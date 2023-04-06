Mayor presents ₹786.80-crore Budget for Salem Corporation

April 06, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

Mayor A. Ramachandran presented the budget for financial year 2023–24 on Thursday. The budget deficit was reduced from ₹5.94 crore in 2016–17 to ₹1.26 crore in 2023–24.

The total value of the estimated revenue receipts and capital receipts for 2023–24 is ₹786.80 crore, and expenditure is estimated at ₹788.06 crore, resulting in a deficit of ₹1.26 crore.

The Mayor said that the deficit will be compensated by increasing the Corporation’s revenue, mobilising funds, and using those funds economically. He said that the expected property tax is ₹69.64 crore and the professional tax is ₹13.65 crore.

“Based on the sixth state finance committee recommendation, we expect ₹115 crore in funds from the State government,” the Mayor added.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Corporation staff salaries and pension, ₹189.28 crore will be spent in 2023–24, and ₹13.39 crore will be spent as administrative expenses. For maintenance and repair, ₹72.31 crore in funds were allocated, and ₹74.02 crore in principal and interest will be paid for the loans bought by the Corporation.

The Mayor made various new announcements in the budget speech. As per the announcements, infrastructure at Corporation schools will be developed at a cost ₹4 crore, six lab buildings will be constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore, computer training centres with interest facilities will be created at five Corporation higher secondary schools at a cost of ₹1 crore, ₹2 crore has been allotted for toilets at the schools, and competitive exam coaching centres will be set up at two places in Salem city at ₹50 lakh.

Besides, CCTV cameras will be installed at primary health centres and urban health and wellness centres at a cost of ₹50 lakh, sanitary complex at four important roundabouts in the city at a cost of ₹2 crore under the Namakku Naame scheme, three zonal offices will be built at a cost of ₹17.20 crore, Salem New Bus Stand will be modernised at a cost of ₹4.83 crore, he said.

The Mayor added that CCTV cameras to monitor water overhead tanks will be installed at ₹60 lakh and toilet facilities at Corporation parks will be built at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

AIADMK councillors raised objections after the Mayor concluded his Budget speech. They said the Budget did not have anything new in it. It created a verbal duel between the two sides. Later, the AIADMK councillors staged a walkout. After that, councillors from the DMK and the Congress spoke at the meeting and welcomed the proposals.