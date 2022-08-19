Mayor, MLA inaugurate scheme works in Salem

Mayor A. Ramachandran and Salem North constituency MLA R. Rajendran inaugurated scheme works and participated in the ground breaking ceremony for new works in Ward 40 and 44 of the Corporation on Friday.

The Mayor and MLA inaugurated two water tanks constructed at a cost of ₹1 lakh from the Corporation general fund in Ward 44. Roads laid at ₹95.54 lakh in Ashtalakshmi Nagar, Pandian Road, Antheripatti, Kadambur Muniappan Kovil Third Cross in Ward 40 were opened for public use.

Similarly, for constructing toilets at a cost of ₹75 lakh at Erumapalayam Middle School, Pavadi Boys Higher Secondary School, Pavadi Primary School and New Street School, the Mayor and MLA participated in the ground breaking ceremony and inaugurated the construction works.

Salem Corporation officials, councillors and the public participated.