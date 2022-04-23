Mayor inspects waste processing operation in Vellalore

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar on Friday inspected the waste processing work in Vellalore dump yard and planted saplings.

A release from the civic body said she learnt about the work carried out in the yard – how he waste was segregated and processed and how the accumulated waste was processed through the biomining process.

The release said the Corporation had retrieved 16 acres after clearing accumulated waste.

On the retrieved land, Ms. Anandakumar planted saplings to mark the World Earth Day. Deputy Mayo R. Vetriselvan, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and councillors were present during the inspection.