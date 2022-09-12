Mayor inspects storm water drainage works in Salem

The construction of storm water drainage is in full swing on Yercaud Main Road in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected the desilting of channels and construction of storm water drainage works in Ward 8 on Monday.

The Salem Corporation recently started the desilting of 2.5-km-long channel from Varma Garden to Kannankurichi and began constructing the storm water drainage at ₹1.98 crore. Considering the recent rain and upcoming monsoon rain, the construction works are going on round the clock on the 2.5-km stretch.

The Mayor on Monday inspected the works and instructed the officials to complete them soon. He also inspected Tiruvalluvar Park in the ward and assured the residents to renovate the park.

Mr. Ramachandran participated in the ground-breaking function for a storm water drainage work at MGR Nagar in Ward 8 at ₹8 lakh. Later, the he inspected ward 36 and asked the officials about the possibility of providing storm water drainage and road facilities for Sathya Nagar residents. The Mayor assured the local residents to provide street lights. He also inspected the desilting of channels in the locality.

During the inspection, zonal chairman T. Dhanasekar, councillors M. Moorthy and M. Thirugnanam, and officials from the Corporation accompanied the Mayor.