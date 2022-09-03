Mayor inspects scheme works in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
September 03, 2022 18:13 IST

Mayor A. Ramachandran inspecting flyover works at the Old Bus Stand in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected scheme works at the Old Bus Stand here, visited various streets in Kitchipalayam and interacted with the public on Saturday.

The Mayor visited Erumapalayam Main Road, Kitchipalayam Main Road, Kadumbur Muniappan Kovil Street, Subramaniya Nagar, Nallagoundar Kadu, V.O.C. Nagar, Moovendhar Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Alagu Nagar, Ragavendra Nagar, Sanniyasikundu, Itteri Road, Onthapillai Kadu, Balavinayagar Kovil Street, Sangili Asarikadu, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Nagar, and Krishna Nagar that come under Ward 43 in Kitchipalayam. The Mayor enquired about the needs of people in these areas.

People urged the Corporation to replace mud roads with tar roads and to provide sewage channels on some streets. The Mayor assured them that he would fulfil their demands and instructed officials to prevent rainwater stagnation on vacant lands in the ward.

Later, the Mayor inspected the flyover works under Smart City Mission at the Old Bus Stand. He instructed the contractors to complete the work soon.

During the inspection, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Engineer G. Ravi, City Health Officer N. Yoganand, councillors M. Gunasekaran and M. Imayavarman, and officials accompanied the Mayor.

