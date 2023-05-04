Mayor inspects scheme works being carried out by Salem Corporation

May 04, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Salem

Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected the scheme works in various wards of Salem Corporation on Thursday.

The Mayor inspected maintenance works of an overhead water tank with a capacity of six lakh litres at Jallikadu in Ward 6. Recently, ₹90 lakh was sanctioned under the 15th Finance Commission funds for the works. The works, include ending water leakage, laying pipelines, and replacing valves in the tank. The Mayor instructed the officials to complete the work soon, considering the summer season and for ensuring uninterrupted water supply to houses.

Later, the Mayor inspected the stream at Govinda Gounder Thottam in Ward 16 in Hasthampatti zone. He discussed with the officials about desilting the stream as, during rainy season, water enters nearby houses in the locality from the stream. He instructed the officials to prepare the estimate for desilting the stream.

The Mayor also visited Kannaki Street in Ward 23 in the Suramangalam zone and inaugurated the road-laying work at a cost of ₹9.70 lakh in the street.

During the Mayor’s inspection, Engineering Department officials from the concerned zones and councillors were present.