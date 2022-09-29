Mayor inspects development works in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 29, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor A. Ramachandran inspecting desilting works in Suramangalam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected development works in various wards in the city on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayor participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for laying roads at Arisipalayam Main Road in Ward 27 at a cost of ₹1.30 crore. The Mayor later inspected the desilting of water bodies at Suramangalam and in the Hasthampatti zone and instructed the officials concerned to complete the desilting work before the start of monsoon season.

Later, the Mayor inspected road laying works at Sri Ram Nagar in Ward 6 at a cost of ₹90.36 lakh and checked the road using equipment about the quality of the work. The road-laying works started after the local residents urged the Mayor to lay roads for the locality two months ago while the Mayor went for an inspection in Sri Ram Nagar.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Mayor also inspected the water tank construction works going on at a cost of ₹86.26 lakh at Periyar Nagar Karadu, which will benefit more than 600 families in the locality. During the inspection, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, councilors, and officials accompanied the Mayor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app