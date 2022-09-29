Mayor inspects development works in Salem

Mayor A. Ramachandran inspecting desilting works in Suramangalam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected development works in various wards in the city on Thursday.

The Mayor participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for laying roads at Arisipalayam Main Road in Ward 27 at a cost of ₹1.30 crore. The Mayor later inspected the desilting of water bodies at Suramangalam and in the Hasthampatti zone and instructed the officials concerned to complete the desilting work before the start of monsoon season.

Later, the Mayor inspected road laying works at Sri Ram Nagar in Ward 6 at a cost of ₹90.36 lakh and checked the road using equipment about the quality of the work. The road-laying works started after the local residents urged the Mayor to lay roads for the locality two months ago while the Mayor went for an inspection in Sri Ram Nagar.

The Mayor also inspected the water tank construction works going on at a cost of ₹86.26 lakh at Periyar Nagar Karadu, which will benefit more than 600 families in the locality. During the inspection, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, councilors, and officials accompanied the Mayor.