Mayor inaugurates special medical camp at Udayampalayam in Coimbatore

September 23, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurating a special medical camp at Udayampalayam Municipal Corporation Primary School in Coimbatore.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurating a special medical camp at Udayampalayam Municipal Corporation Primary School in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Corporation Assistant Commissioner S. Senthilkumaran inaugurated a special medical camp on the premises of Udayampalayam Municipal Corporation Primary School here on Saturday (September 23), and presented nutrition kits to expectant mothers.

Ms. Anandakumar also set in motion the construction of a yoga centre on the school premises under the Namakku Naame scheme, at ₹30.50 lakhs.

On Friday, the Mayor and Zonal Sanitary Officer R. Radhakrishnan inaugurated a 110-meter-long storm water drain being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹5 lakh at Thangammal Nagar (Ward 19). The Mayor also inspected storm water drain and 24/7 drinking water supply connection works under way in Palamurugan Nagar (Ward 19), and the construction of a classroom at Maniyakarampalayam Corporation School at an estimated cost of of ₹87 lakhs.

