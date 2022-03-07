Mayor inaugurates desilting of canals and drains in Tiruppur

(From right to left) Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati, Mayor N. Dineshkumar and Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj inaugurating the desilting of canals and drains under the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme at TMC Colony in Tiruppur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mayor N. Dineshkumar on Monday inaugurated the desilting of canals and drains in the city, under the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme, his first official event after assuming office.

A release said that he inaugurated the works at T.M.C Colony in Ward No. 51 in the presence of Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, Deputy Mayor R. Balasubramaniam, Ward Councillor K. Senthilkumar and Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati. The Mayor told journalists that underground drainage works in the Corporation limits were being studied and the works would be expedited.

A total of 156 persons have been employed under the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme by the Tiruppur Corporation and they will be engaged in desilting of canals, planting and maintenance of saplings, clearing bushes, construction of soak pits and waste segregation, according to Mr. Dineshkumar. These works will be carried out at a cost of ₹ 1.42 crore.

Mr. Dineshkumar assumed office as the third Mayor of Tiruppur on March 4.