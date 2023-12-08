HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mayor inaugurates additional classroom construction work in Salem

December 08, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor A. Ramachandran participated in a ground-breaking ceremony and inaugurated construction of additional classrooms on Friday.

Four additional classrooms each are to be built at Corporation High School in Kalarampatti at a cost of ₹50 lakh in Ward 57, at Corporation School at Narayana Nagar at a cost of ₹50 lakh in Ward 42, and at Corporation Primary School on TVK Road in Ammapet in Ward 34 at ₹50 lakh.

Later, the Mayor distributed free bicycles to 210 government ITI students at Gorimedu.

Kondalampatti zonal chairman M. Asohan, councillors and Corporation officials participated.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.