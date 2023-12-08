Mayor inaugurates additional classroom construction work in Salem

December 08, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Salem

Mayor A. Ramachandran participated in a ground-breaking ceremony and inaugurated construction of additional classrooms on Friday.

Four additional classrooms each are to be built at Corporation High School in Kalarampatti at a cost of ₹50 lakh in Ward 57, at Corporation School at Narayana Nagar at a cost of ₹50 lakh in Ward 42, and at Corporation Primary School on TVK Road in Ammapet in Ward 34 at ₹50 lakh.

Later, the Mayor distributed free bicycles to 210 government ITI students at Gorimedu.

Kondalampatti zonal chairman M. Asohan, councillors and Corporation officials participated.