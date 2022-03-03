Mayor, Deputy Mayor candidates announced for Erode Corporation

The DMK has announced S. Nagarathinam (Ward 50 councillor) as the mayoral candidate and V. Selvaraj (Ward 21 councillor) as the Deputy Mayor candidate for the Erode Corporation for which elections will be held on Friday.

Ms. Nagarathinam, 50, wife of Subramaniyam, secured 77.72% votes in the election while her competitor K. Jeyamal of AIADMK secured 9.15% votes. All the six contestants in the ward lost their deposits. Mr. Selvaraj secured 58.13% votes while M. Anand of AIADMK secured 28.58% votes in the election.

The DMK’s chairperson candidates for three municipalities were, Bhavani – E. Sinduri, Sathyamangalam – Janaki Ramasamy, and Punjai Puliyampatti – T. Janardanan.

The DMK has announced that its alliance partners would file nomination papers for various posts in the district, Indian National Congress candidates - chairman post in Gobichettipalayam municipality and deputy chairman of T.N. Palayam town panchayat, CPI (M) – chairman of Anthiyur town panchayat, CPI – vice-chairman of Bhavani municipality, vice-chairman of Jambai town panchayat, MDMK – chairman of Chennasamudram town panchayat and vice-chairman of Avalpoondurai and Arachalur town panchayats.