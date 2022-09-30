Mayor, Commissioner inspect food given to students in Salem

Salem Mayor A. Ramachandran distribute breakfast to students on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mayor A. Ramachandran and Coporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected the food provided to students under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Friday.

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was launched on September 16 and breakfast has been provided to 5,447 students belonging to 54 Corporation Primary Schools in Salem. On Friday, the Mayor inspected the food at Manakadu Corporation Primary School in Ward 12 and Vaiyapuri Corporation Primary School in Ammapet Zone. The Mayor and Commissioner consumed the food and checked its quality. Later, they distributed breakfast to the students.

The Mayor also interacted with the teachers about the food reaching the school on time and the number of students receiving breakfast. The Mayor also instructed teachers to ensure all the students were taking breakfast.

On Thursday evening, the Mayor inaugurated the high mast light at Kombaikadu in Ward 6. Earlier, residents in the area urged the Mayor to instal street lights at the Kombaikadu Junction as people coming home at night struggled to cross the road. The high mast light was installed at ₹5 lakh.