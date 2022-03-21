Mayor chairs first council meeting in Tiruppur

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar (centre), Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati (right) and Deputy Mayor R. Balasubramaniam at the first council meeting held in Tiruppur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first council meeting of the newly elected councillors of Tiruppur Corporation was led by Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar here on Monday.

Officials said that the 60 councillors from all the wards in Corporation assembled at the Council Hall in Tiruppur Corporation headquarters on Mangalam Road. Flanked by Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati and Deputy Mayor R. Balasubramaniam, Mr. Dinesh Kumar commenced the council meeting, which was being convened in Tiruppur after six years.

Among the 19 resolutions that were proposed and passed, the first two resolutions thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the people of Tiruppur city. The resolutions included donation of 210 wheelchairs that were used during the urban local body elections to the District Differently Abled Welfare Office; appointment of contract conservancy workers in the Corporation schools by the respective school management committees; resumption of construction works for urban health and wellness centres (UHWC) in various wards, and repair of damaged roads in seven wards at a cost of ₹ 103.07 lakh.

However, portions of 16th and 19th resolutions that pertained to certain tenders were not passed following the demands of the councillors and the Mayor assured them that these would be taken up for further consideration, according to the officials.

CPI councillor S. Ravichandran spoke about the controversy over a video that allegedly showed a few persons taking pledge at a cinema hall in Tiruppur following the screening of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. BJP councillor Kadeswara S. Thangaraj raised objection to this and said that councillors should only be allowed to discuss civic issues during the council meeting.