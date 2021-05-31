May witnessed most deaths from COVID-19 in the Nilgiris

With a spike in infections, the toll also increased

The month of May witnessed the most deaths in the Nilgiris caused by COVID-19, with 37 people having died due to the pandemic this month.

Between January 1 and April 30 of this year, only five deaths were recorded due to COVID-19.

However, with a spike in the number of infections, the number of deaths recorded in the district has also witnessed a steep increase, from 51 recorded deaths at the start of the month to 88 on May 30.

The district also witnessed the single highest toll from COVID-19 recorded in a single day, with six deaths on Sunday.

The number of infections in the district has also increased exponentially since the start of the month, where less than 100 cases on average were being reported each day, to the present average of more than 400 cases each day.

Fatality rate

When contacted, Deputy Director of Health Services, Nilgiris district, P. Balusamy, said the fatality rate was still at around 0.4 percent in the district, but said that there was an increase in the number of deaths linked to the increase in the number of infections.

Mr. Balusamy also said four step-down facilities had been set up to manage the COVID-19 situation in the Nilgiris.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Collector J. Innocent Divya appealed to residents to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Collector said that the number of containment zones in the Nilgiris had been increased, and people should not leave containment zones under any circumstances.

Action against violators

The Collector said that one reason for the increase in the number of infections was increased testing. She added that action would be taken against residents who flouted COVID-19 restrictions.