May Day rallies in Coimbatore emphasise on safeguarding democracy

May 01, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The rally taken out by the members of the CITU and AITUC in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Rallies and meetings by trade unions marked the May Day celebrations in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The emphasis of the May Day events was on safeguarding the country’s democracy and upholding the rights of the working class.

On behalf of AITUC and CITU, a rally was taken out from the Gandhipuram bus stand and a meeting took place at Arumukku. State functionaries of CITU and AITUC, and other trade union leaders addressed the meeting.

The Coimbatore district unit of DMK organised a programme to honour and celebrate the contributions of labourers.

Coimbatore District DMK secretary N. Karthik, ex-MLA, and other functionaries garlanded the statue of late Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi, and handed over welfare assistance to about 200 auto workers.

LPF Auto Union general secretary P Vanangamudi, District Unorganised Labour Team organiser A.S. Jayakumar, and other functionaries took part.

