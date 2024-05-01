GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

May Day rallies in Coimbatore emphasise on safeguarding democracy

May 01, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The rally taken out by the members of the CITU and AITUC in the city on Wednesday.

The rally taken out by the members of the CITU and AITUC in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Rallies and meetings by trade unions marked the May Day celebrations in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The emphasis of the May Day events was on safeguarding the country’s democracy and upholding the rights of the working class.

On behalf of AITUC and CITU, a rally was taken out from the Gandhipuram bus stand and a meeting took place at Arumukku. State functionaries of CITU and AITUC, and other trade union leaders addressed the meeting.

The Coimbatore district unit of DMK organised a programme to honour and celebrate the contributions of labourers.

Coimbatore District DMK secretary N. Karthik, ex-MLA, and other functionaries garlanded the statue of late Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi, and handed over welfare assistance to about 200 auto workers.

LPF Auto Union general secretary P Vanangamudi, District Unorganised Labour Team organiser A.S. Jayakumar, and other functionaries took part.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.