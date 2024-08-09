Mauritius wants impactful collaboration with Coimbatore MSMEs: Country’s Minister

Mauritius is looking to foster impactful collaboration with industries in Coimbatore, said the country’s Minister for Financial Services and Good Governance Soomilduth Bholah in Coimbatore on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Inaugurating ‘Elektrotec 2024’, an industrial electrical and electronics fair organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), Mr. Bholah said, “We are excited about opportunities for collaboration and innovation (with India).”

Speaking about the financial sector in the East African island nation, he said Mauritius could be a springboard for investments in Africa.

Mauritius has been conducting a financial services promotion campaign in India, which included events in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. A delegation from the country will visit Chennai on Saturday as part of the same.

Hemraj Ramnial, the chairman of the Economic Development Board in Mauritius, said the CODISSIA must consider Mauritius as the venue for the next edition of Elektrotec. “We (Mauritius) have several trade agreements... You have the potential and capabilities. Let us leverage the opportunities,” he said and urged the MSME entrepreneurs in Coimbatore to explore investment opportunities in the country.

Mr. Ramnial told The Hindu that Mauritius and India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement covers 600 products. The country has a trade policy, freight rebates, and warehouse policies to encourage the manufacturing sector to invest in Mauritius. Indian companies can get to the market in Africa through Mauritius, he said.

P. Ponram, chairman of Elektrotec, said the exhibition has 200 participants. The theme of the fair, which is underway till August 12, is sustainability. A technical session will be conducted on Saturday followed by the launch of a skilling programme on August 12, A 12-member delegation from Mauritius is participating in the event.

