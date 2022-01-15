Mattu Pongal celebrated with traditonal fervour in Salem

Mattu Pongal was celebrated with traditional fervour across the district here on Saturday.

Farmers thank their cattle for helping them in agricultural fields by celebrating the day in rural areas. Cows were washed and their horns were painted in vibrant colours while many decorated the cows with bells and garlanded them.. Also, they offer prayers to the cow and milch animals that provide livelihood for farmers. Later, the cows were fed with sweet rice and taken in procession in villages.

People of Pagalpatti village in Omalur Taluk said that they continue to worship their cattle on the occasion as it supports them in farm lands and also provides regular income by way of giving milk. Farmers said that COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in the last two years affected them much, but they never failed to celebrate the festival as it is meant for farmers.

In Erode district, Mattu Pongal was celebrated widely in the district with farmers performing special puja for their cows and feeding them with sweet pongal.