Mattress manufacturing unit damaged in fire in Coimbatore

April 05, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - COIMBATORE

A mattress and sofa manufacturing unit near Kovaipudur in Coimbatore was damaged in a fire reported on Tuesday morning.

The police said that the unit at Arivoli Nagar near Kovaipudur was run by Mohammed Sheik Kasal. Foams meant for the making mattresses were brought to the unit on Monday evening. People from the locality noticed smoke emanating from the unit around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. They alerted the Kovaipudur fire station. Though a fire tender was deployed to put out the flames, the firetenders could not bring the fire under control. Soon, a fire tender from Coimbatore south fire station was sent to the location. The firefighters extinguished the flames completely by 10.45 a.m.