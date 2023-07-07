Maternity ward elevator in need of repair as patients struggle through flight of stairs at Krishnagiri GH

July 07, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Patients at the multi-storeyed maternity ward at the Krishnagiri government medical college hospital are compelled to climb the stairs after the elevator that was catering to the ward stopped functioning this week.

The elevator required repairs. In the interim, patients, both expectant mothers, and women who had just delivered, and their relatives were struggling to the climb the stairs with visible difficulty.

Speaking to The Hindu, Selvi, Resident Medical Officer, Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital said, the maternity ward elevator had stopped working, and the Public Works Department (Electrical) was already informed. The elevator comes under the control of the PWD (Electrical) and it is they, who will have to come and fix it, says Dr. Selvi.

“We have already informed them and we were told that they will attend to it. But, now, patients in case of emergencies can use the elevator meant for the doctors,” said the RMO. However, patients were seen taking only the stairs as the only elevator was not open yet for the patients.