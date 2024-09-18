ADVERTISEMENT

Materials recovery facility to come up in Ooty

Published - September 18, 2024 07:44 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Work is under way to establish a materials recovery facility in Udhagamandalam town, which will help increase the amount of recyclable materials that are recovered from waste discarded by Nilgiris residents.

The facility is being built at a cost of ₹42.5 lakh as part of the Swachh Bharat scheme, and is to come up in Fingerpost area in Udhagamandalam, a press release from the Nilgiris district administration said.

On Tuesday, the Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru inspected the construction of the facility.

In addition, the Collector also inspected the construction of a Primary Health Centre as part of the National Urban Health Mission in Udhagamandalam at a cost of ₹30 lakh.

The Nilgiris district administration also said that two public toilets are to be built along the Ooty Lake and Boat House Road, and Fingerpost at a cost of ₹19.28 lakh each. Also present at the inspection on Tuesday was Udhagamandalam Municipality Commissioner Jahangir Basha.

