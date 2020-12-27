Mastercard launches Team Cashless India campaign

Mastercard has launched its Team Cashless India campaign here to cashless transactions, especially in the SME sector. The campaign is engaging with merchants and consumers to create awareness about digital payments. Mastercard’s teams are visiting the main commercial areas,such as Oppanakara Street, RS Puram, Raja street and TK market to interact with merchants about the importance of digital payments.

Further, Mastercard, in partnership with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will encourage everyone in Coimbatore to nominate one or more merchants who currently do not accept digital payments. Mastercard will provide select nominated merchants and consumers a chance to join the cricketer’s Team Cashless India. Mastercard will work together with Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), acquirer banks and fin-tech companies to support nominated merchants to deploy digital payments acceptance infrastructure. People can make their nominations via a Microsite, according to a press release.

Car launch

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, has launched its all-rounder Audi Q2 in Coimbatore. A vehicle suitable for everyday driving, the car is priced ₹ 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom price).

C R Anandakrishnan, Dealer Principal, Audi Coimbatore, said, “The Audi Q2 is powerful, versatile all-rounder....We are positive that the Audi Q2 is going to break the usual norms and exceed all expectations.”