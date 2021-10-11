Master plan for Hogenakkal development soon: Minister

Dharmapuri

11 October 2021 22:34 IST

A master plan is being prepared for Hogenakkal development and funds to the tune of up to ₹15 crore is being proposed, said the Minister for Tourism M.Mathiventhan here on Monday.

The Minister arrived at Hogenakkal on Monday to ascertain the existing infrastructure and take stock of the demands made of the tourist spot.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Mr. Mathiventhan said there has been a fall in tourists due to COVID-19, while prior to the pandemic, the tourist spot had a steady traffic of tourists running into lakhs.

On the proposed development plan for Hogenakkal, the Minister said a detailed project report was under way. The government was looking to exploring the possibilities for theme park, water adventure sports etc as part of the master plan, Mr. Mathiventhan said.

Unlike earlier times, this government was committed to developing tourists spots and exclusive funds are being allocated for the development of each tourist spot, Mr. Mathiventhan said. Earlier, the Minister inspected the footpaths, bathing spaces, viewing point and coracle jetty. He was accompanied by Collector S.Dhivyadarshini.