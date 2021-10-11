Coimbatore

Master plan for Hogenakkal development soon: Minister

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan takes a coracle ride in Hogenakkal on Monday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A master plan is being prepared for Hogenakkal development and funds to the tune of up to ₹15 crore is being proposed, said the Minister for Tourism M.Mathiventhan here on Monday.

The Minister arrived at Hogenakkal on Monday to ascertain the existing infrastructure and take stock of the demands made of the tourist spot.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Mr. Mathiventhan said there has been a fall in tourists due to COVID-19, while prior to the pandemic, the tourist spot had a steady traffic of tourists running into lakhs.

On the proposed development plan for Hogenakkal, the Minister said a detailed project report was under way. The government was looking to exploring the possibilities for theme park, water adventure sports etc as part of the master plan, Mr. Mathiventhan said.

Unlike earlier times, this government was committed to developing tourists spots and exclusive funds are being allocated for the development of each tourist spot, Mr. Mathiventhan said. Earlier, the Minister inspected the footpaths, bathing spaces, viewing point and coracle jetty. He was accompanied by Collector S.Dhivyadarshini.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 10:35:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/master-plan-for-hogenakkal-development-soon-minister/article36952752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY