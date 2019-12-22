Massive protest against CAA

In a massive and peaceful show of solidarity, thousands thronged the Anna square, many bearing the tricolour, to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here on Saturday.

The protest called by the All Jamaaths of Denkanikottai, Kelamangalam, Hosur and surrounding areas, Islamic organisations and political parties witnessed a massive turnout of people opposed to the Act and the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC).

The Social Democratic Party of India dubbed the CAA and the NRC as murder on the constitution and aimed at dividing the people along the lines of religion. The Islamic organisations condemned the passage of the Bill that became an Act last week, calling it a piece of legislation that was forced upon the country without debate and consensus. The protesters took out a rally across the town. Gathering at the Madina Masjid circle, the protesters marched through MG Road, Gandhi Statue and Old Bangalore road.

The rally witnessed thousands of protesters raising slogans against the CAA and the NRC.

The All Jamaaths and Islamic organisations described the Act as a move to deliberately divide the country along the lines of religion. The protesters called for unity among the people.