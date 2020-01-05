Massive cleanliness drive on Yercaud Ghat Road

In attempts to ensure a cleaner and litter free Yercaud, a massive cleanliness drive was organised in forest areas along Yercaud Ghat Road on Sunday.

Over 250 members, including youth from Salem Nature Society, Forest department personnel and employees and their families from Thriveni automobiles took part in the ‘Plastic-Free Yercaud’ drive. Principal wildlife warden S.Yuvaraj inaugurated the drive near the forest check post on Yercaud Ghat Road.

The volunteers cleared plastic waste from forest areas on ghat road for a distance of 10 km., starting from the forest check post on Yercaud ghat road to Salaparai Muniappan Temple here.

Flagging off the drive, Mr. Yuvaraj said, “plastic cause harm to the entire ecosystem. It also causes harm to surface and sub-surface water resources and it also affects rain. Realising its cons, the Tamil Nadu government banned single-use plastics in 2018.”

District Forest Officer A. Periasamy said, “this is a massive movement done as part of efforts to meet targets of plastic-free Tamil Nadu.” He said that they have been carrying out such cleaning activities and more volunteers are coming forward to join the initiative.

V. Gokul, President of Salem Nature Society said, “the volunteers were divided into 10 teams and each team was given a designated area of two km. as part of the drive.” He said that awareness pamphlets on pollution and ill-effects of dumping waste on Ghat road. He said that the cleanliness drive would continue on Sundays every week between 7 a.m and 10 a.m.

In Sunday’s activity, the volunteers cleared 2,500 kg. of waste on Ghat road.