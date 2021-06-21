Mass yoga sessions mark International Yoga Day

Various events including mass yoga sessions marked the observance of the International Yoga Day across the districts here on Monday.

COVID-19 patients who are undergoing Siddha-based treatment, medical professionals and volunteers took part in a yoga session held at the COVID-19 Care Centre set up at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran visited the facility and inquired District Siddha Medical Officer C. Dhanam about the care given to patients. The Collector was told that yoga sessions, especially breathing exercises, were being conducted for the patients.

The Department of Yoga and Naturopathy organised the session ‘Yoga for wellbeing’ for the staff at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, which had Patanjali Eeshwaran from Ruthambara Foundation as chief guest.

Patanjali Yog Samiti, Tamil Nadu, conducted a yoga session at R.S. Puram in which around 10 persons participated. The session was held as per the COVID-19 safety protocol.

In a post on Twitter, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that she participated in a virtual yoga session with women leaders from the State BJP unit to mark the International Day of Yoga.

A press release from the Madras Regimental Center in Wellington, Udhagamandalam, stated that 750 military personnel and their families performed asanas, yogic kriyas and pranayams at the Srinagesh Barracks. A qualified yoga instructor explained the benefits of the practice in preventing obesity, high blood pressure and stress. The Commandant of Madras Regimental Center stated that yoga was a vital part of physical fitness regimen of a soldier and regular practising of yoga helps in living a healthy and successful life.

In Salem, patients under treatment at a COVID-19 Care Centre near Mulluvadi gate took part in a yoga session organised by A.M. Sudhakar, Head of Yoga and Naturopathy at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH). Separate yoga sessions were held for the Corporation staff and the doctors at GMKMCH.

The Railway staff and members of the Railway Protection Force took part in a session at the Salem Railway Divisional office. Yoga sessions were also held at multi-disciplinary divisional training institute at Erode.

Essay writing, quiz and yoga contests were conducted virtually for the students of the Railway Higher Secondary School in Erode, a release said.