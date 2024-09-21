ADVERTISEMENT

Mass tree planting drive at Salem Railway Division

September 21, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

A mass tree plantation drive was conducted across Salem railway division on Saturday as a part of the ongoing Cleanliness Service Fortnight.

Divisional Railway Manager Pankaj Kumar Sinha, along with the officials and staff, planted saplings in East Railway Colony. Besides the officials, the residents of the colony and children participated in the drive. At Erode Railway Station, a team led by P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, held the drive which saw participation from railway personnel, RPF members and scouts and guides in large numbers.

This drive was held at all locations over Salem Division, including the Electric Loco Shed and Diesel Loco Shed in Erode and the S and T Workshop in Podanur, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Karur, Tirupattur, etc.

