Mass migration of butterflies observed in Salem

Published - October 05, 2024 10:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Butterfly enthusiasts have claimed to have observed mass migration of butterflies in the district. M. Elavarasan, a butterfly enthusiast and documenting butterflies in Salem district for the past eight years, said that thousands of butterflies have been observed migrating from the Yercaud Hills toward the Western Ghats at the onset of the Northeast Monsoon.

It includes vast swarms of blue tigers and crows, two prominent butterfly species known for their annual migration. The migration of butterflies, particularly these two species, often follows wind patterns during their migration and stops over in various locations en route to the Western Ghats, where they find ideal climatic conditions for breeding and survival. The mass migration also plays a crucial role in the ecological balance, as butterflies act as pollinators for many plant species along their route.

The migration was observed on 28th and 29th September 2024 at Yercaud foothills, Kannankurichi, Chinna Tirupathi, and most of parts in Salem, Mr. Elavarasan added.

