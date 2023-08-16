HamberMenu
Mass deworming programme in Coimbatore district on August 17

August 16, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Special camps to distribute deworming tablets to those aged between one to 19 and women aged between 20 and 30 (except pregnant and breastfeeding mothers) will be held in Coimbatore district on Thursday. 

Under the initiative, albendazole tablets will be distributed through 1,697 anganwadis, 985 private schools, 1,070 government and government-aided schools, 150 colleges, 89 primary health centres and 328 health sub-centres in the district from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, said a release issued by the Health Department.

In Coimbatore district, the Department aims to cover 10,05,843 people in the one to 19 age group and 2,59,322 women in the 20 to 30 age group through the deworming programme. Special camps will be conducted again on August 24 for those who are not covered in Thursday’s camps.

