Mass cleaning, parks a la Bengaluru on agenda: Hosur Mayor

The new two-storeyed building of the Hosur Corporation is spic and span. The newly elected Mayor, S.A. Sathya, is asking his staff to lay out chairs in the waiting area outside his massive chamber. Hosur is a corporation only in title. The substructure required for a corporation is yet to come up. The 45-member corporation has just been divided into 4 zones, with officials yet to be appointed.

Mr. Sathya is acutely aware of the burden of expectations and is equally enthused by the possibilities for the town he was raised in.

“Cleaning is the first biggest challenge and task for us. We need to bring in staff, sanitation workers, and we have asked for more staff. We are currently staffed at the same levels as when we were a municipality. Our first job is to take up mass cleaning ward-wise in a sustained manner,” says Mr. Sathya, sounding out his plan for mass cleaning drives on Sundays, roping in volunteers, too.

For a town that is fast expanding, underground drainage is yet to come up. The Mayor says underground drainage figures among the priorities of the corporation, alongside sanitation. “The Chief Minister has sanctioned funds and tenders will be invited in one month. We will start work area-wise, in phases, with minimal public discomfort and disruption to traffic,” he says.

Drinking water supply and traffic congestion have featured among the common demands of the expanding industrial middle class. Only a few wards are linked to the Hogenakkal drinking water pipeline intended to supply to Hosur. “The Chief Minister has recently expanded the Hogenakkal drinking water scheme, allocating more funds to expand coverage. At present, barely 15 wards get drinking water from the pipeline because the distribution was not streamlined by the previous government. Within 6 months, all wards will have the pipelines for purified water,” says Mr. Sathya. “ From our side, we will start retrieving encroached corporation land and remove encroachments on waterbodies. Not one unauthorised layout will be allowed to come up in Hosur, be assured,” he says.

Education and sports

Education and sports is another area of interest for the Mayor. “We have a lot of funds for schools. We want to provide smart classes, computers, sports facilities. Schools are where you can directly impact a new generation and I want to focus on them. We want to upgrade the municipal schools with facilities to put them on a par with private schools. Hosur needs another stadium too,” says Mr. Sathya.

Beautification plans

Mr. Sathya says he’s drawn to the wooded quietude of neighbourhood parks of Bengaluru and wants to emulate them in Hosur. “I want to create parks like in Bengaluru. We will not leave out a single park, we will fence them, plant trees; clean up ponds, plant trees around them.” He cites his tree planting drive during his tenure as the chairman of the Hosur municipality in 2006. “70% of the trees now on Rayakottai Road are from that time. We didn’t plant saplings, we brought in 10-foot-high half-grown trees and planted them. I plan to do the same now,” he says.

The Mayor also envisions artistic paintings on the main underbridge, taking his cue from creative graffiti and art on the pillars of Chennai’s underbridges. “A number of bus stands do not even have a shelter, we will set up bus shelters with fans, and if workable, a model shelter fitted with AC,” says the Mayor, who plans to reach out to the local industries and urge them to use their CSR funds for Hosur’s development.

More than his brief experience as an MLA winning in the 2019 by-elections for the DMK, his local body experience has come in handy, he believes. “There is a constant interaction with members of the public on a daily basis, we can intervene immediately in the here and now and bring about changes. If you notice, nobody used to come to this building that only had officials until now. For the first time, members of the public have started coming in with demands,” he says. “There is a lot of expectation and hope,” concludes Mr. Sathya.