Mass cleaning exercise launched in city

Initiative part of State-wide drive ahead of monsoon

Collector G.S. Sameeran in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara launched a mass cleaning exercise in the city on Monday.

The exercise aimed at dredging natural drains and cleaning storm water drains was a part of the State-wide exercise launched by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department ahead of the North-East Monsoon season, Mr. Sameeran said.

The exercise would be carried out in the city and other urban local bodies, including the three municipalities, in the district from September 20 to 25. And, in the city, the Corporation would be cleaning 1,500 km drains, he added.

A release from the civic body said on the first day it would clean 42.35 km drain deploying 10 earthmovers, excavators, 68 lorries, 73 small goods carriers, five chain saws and 600 spades for the exercise.

The Corporation said the objective behind the exercise was to ensure free flow of rain water by removing blockages, prevent inundation of low-lying areas, stop sewage mixing with rainwater, eliminate mosquito breeding sources and thereby, reduce chances of people contracting dengue or other such fever.

At the launch of the cleaning exercise, City Engineer A. Lakshmanan and other senior officials were present.